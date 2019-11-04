This Workout Class Combines Swordplay and Martial Arts

If you drive past one Chicago alley you may find yourself watching medieval and renaissance swordplay, and it's all just for a great workout!Forteza Fitness is trying to build a strong community through martial arts and swordplay."What we are is an eclectic fitness and martial arts gym," said Jesse Kula, Forteza Fitness' manager.Kula said "forteza" is the Italian word for strength."Playing with swords, there's nothing like it," said Thayne Alexander. "They say swords are sexy, and they really are."