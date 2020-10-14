Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 elections

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a heated election season and political conversations can get a little tricky. But in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a bakery is adding a little levity by making the race more fun and delicious.Political cookies flying off the shelves at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro. They feature the name and party color of each candidate. The bakery tallies the sales like votes in an unofficial, tasty little poll that's now sweeping the nation."Everyone can agree on a cookie," says Kathleen Lochel, the owner of Lochel's Bakery.But this is an election year and that means everyone's picking their cookie on party lines."Since Pennsylvania is such a hot state, people are saying, 'Okay, I want my candidate to win. I'm buying the cookie,'" says Lochel, who started making the candidate cookies in 2008.For the past three elections, the sugary sales have accurately predicted the presidential winner."If the winner was chosen today, from our poll, Donald Trump would blow it out of the water," Lochel says.Each cookie counts for one vote."Every day or two, I just tally them up," Lochel says.Right now, the red cookies are in the lead."It's going to take Biden to probably come here to double these numbers," Lochel says. "He's welcome. Both candidates are welcome here."The ingredients are also unbiased and bipartisan, from the dough to the icing. They're making and selling hundreds a day and shipping them across the states."We have orders from Florida, Wisconsin, California," Lochel says.The demand is so great, Lochel's even hired people to keep up with the cookie craze. They say it's a blessing in this pandemic. They want you to know that they're not endorsing anyone or anything, other than dessert.Lochel's is now run by its third generation.After more than 75 years of business, they say all of this excitement and support is so critical during this crisis.People come in for a cookie and end up buying other treats, which has kept them busy.And yes, all of the clients buying cookies have been civil, Lochel says.