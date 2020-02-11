Fake athletic profile released amid college admissions scandal

More information has been released in the college admissions scandal involving actress Lori Loughlin and her family.Prosecutors have filed the fake athletic profile that portrayed Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, as a gold-medal-winning crew coxswain.That profile helped Olivia Jade, known for being a social media influencer, gain admission to the University of Southern California.Prosecutors say she did not actually participate in crew competitively, and that the profile was created by Rick Singer and his associates.Singer has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges.Loughlin and her husband stand charged with conspiracy for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC.They have pleaded not guilty.Prosecutors have not accused their daughters of criminal wrongdoing.