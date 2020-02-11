Society

Fake athletic profile released amid college admissions scandal

More information has been released in the college admissions scandal involving actress Lori Loughlin and her family.

Prosecutors have filed the fake athletic profile that portrayed Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, as a gold-medal-winning crew coxswain.

That profile helped Olivia Jade, known for being a social media influencer, gain admission to the University of Southern California.

Prosecutors say she did not actually participate in crew competitively, and that the profile was created by Rick Singer and his associates.

Singer has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges.

Loughlin and her husband stand charged with conspiracy for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have not accused their daughters of criminal wrongdoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniascandalcollege
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News