Narberth's Louis Knight gets second chance at Top 10 on American Idol

How to vote for @louiskmusic:



➔ Go to https://t.co/zflQXnK76e⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

➔ Use the #AmericanIdol App ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

➔ Text 𝐂𝟏𝟎 to 21523



Voting closes 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟲 at 6A ET/3A PT! pic.twitter.com/2pjaOqxxdG