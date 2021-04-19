Narberth's Louis Knight gets second chance at Top 10 on American Idol

During Monday night's game-changing episode 10 contestants from last season faced off for one spot in this year's top 10.
Twenty-year-old singer-songwriter Louis Knight from Narberth finally got the chance to take to that famous Idol stage after last season ended virtually. All the contestants performed from home.
"Maybe That" an original song 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 @louiskmusic— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 20, 2021
𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: https://t.co/LSPmiynA3A#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/OdduWDmjxY
His second shot is up to us and our votes!
"I am on here to fight for this spot. I really am," Knight says. "I've been working so so hard throughout this year in this pandemic and trying to trying to take every lesson that I learned from my American Idol journey last year."
Monday night he performed an original love song called "Maybe That."
You'll remember Knight first earned a golden ticket with his original song "Change."
This original song got the support of a whole production crew and the band playing his music.
"That meant everything to me in this world," Knight says about the band complementing his music. "That was honestly the coolest thing to ever happen."
Voting is now open!
How to vote for @louiskmusic:— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 20, 2021
➔ Go to https://t.co/zflQXnK76e
➔ Use the #AmericanIdol App
➔ Text 𝐂𝟏𝟎 to 21523
Voting closes 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟲 at 6A ET/3A PT! pic.twitter.com/2pjaOqxxdG