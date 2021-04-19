Arts & Entertainment

Narberth's Louis Knight gets second chance at Top 10 on American Idol

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Narberth's Louis Knight gets second chance at Top 10 on American Idol

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- American Idol is calling it the second chance of a lifetime.

During Monday night's game-changing episode 10 contestants from last season faced off for one spot in this year's top 10.

Twenty-year-old singer-songwriter Louis Knight from Narberth finally got the chance to take to that famous Idol stage after last season ended virtually. All the contestants performed from home.



His second shot is up to us and our votes!

"I am on here to fight for this spot. I really am," Knight says. "I've been working so so hard throughout this year in this pandemic and trying to trying to take every lesson that I learned from my American Idol journey last year."

Monday night he performed an original love song called "Maybe That."

You'll remember Knight first earned a golden ticket with his original song "Change."

This original song got the support of a whole production crew and the band playing his music.

"That meant everything to me in this world," Knight says about the band complementing his music. "That was honestly the coolest thing to ever happen."

Voting is now open!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News