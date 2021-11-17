Lou's Sandwich Shop serving up cheesesteaks, award-winning Zeps for almost 80 years

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Not much has changed at Lou's Sandwich shop in Norristown since its opening 80 years ago and the sounds of a sizzling flat top grill and Elvis on the radio send you right back in time.
The shop is owned by brothers Lou and Chalie Alba. Their grandfather, Lou Bondi, started the business back in 1941.
"People came in 20 years ago and they say, the place still looks the same, and I say yeah well, the sandwiches are still the same too" said Chalie.
Stephen Gober has been a regular at Lou's ever since the shop opened.
"You walk in the door and you know everybody and everybody knows you," he said.
The Alba brothers and the customers say they are all like family and it's like a reunion every day.
"I always appreciated the interaction and learning from people and seeing people," said Lou.
Lou's Sandwich Shop is known for making not only the best cheesesteaks in the area, but for their award-winning Zeps too - their spin on a traditional Philly hoagie.
"The Zep is what brings 90% of people in here" said Gober. "When you leave here, you're not hungry anymore."
"Those relationships we've built - you see those people, you see their kids, you see their grandkids. And that's the thing that I appreciate the most," said Lou.
For more information, visit Lou's Sandwich Shop online.
