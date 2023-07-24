Albanian community bringing new life to historic Lower Dublin Academy in Philadelphia

The former Lower Dublin Academy is now set to be restored to its former glory, thanks to the local Albanian-American chapter of the Bijte E Shqipes organization.

The foundation of the building was started in 1803 and was originally a school to teach European immigrants' language and skills.

The local Albanian-American chapter of the Bijte E Shqipes organization acquired the historic landmark back in 2018 and just recently received the permits to start their renovation project.

Their goal is to breathe life back into the building and turn it back into what it once was.

Upon the completion of the restoration, it will be once again a school and community center for everyone to enjoy, showcasing Albanian history and heritage.

So far, the project has been funded by donations from the public and members of the Albanian-American Social Cultural Association.

They say that more funds are needed in order to complete the project and donations are always welcome.