21-year-old killed in Lower Macungie Township crash

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Monday, December 26, 2022 6:01PM
The coroner says the victim died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley.

Officials have identified the victim as Dante Kaintz of Catasauqua.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township.

Authorities say Kaintz drove off the road and struck a tree.

His vehicle rolled over and landed in a field.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. The coroner says Kaintz died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

The Action Cam showed the vehicle suffered heavy damage.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash and what caused Kaintz to veer off the roadway.

Report a correction or typo
