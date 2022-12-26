21-year-old killed in Lower Macungie Township crash

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley.
Officials have identified the victim as Dante Kaintz of Catasauqua.
It happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township.
Authorities say Kaintz drove off the road and struck a tree.
His vehicle rolled over and landed in a field.
Emergency crews were called to the scene. The coroner says Kaintz died of multiple blunt-force injuries.
The Action Cam showed the vehicle suffered heavy damage.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash and what caused Kaintz to veer off the roadway.