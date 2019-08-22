Lower Merion police working to dissolve homeless encampment following machete attack

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion are telling people who are homeless to leave a trail area after they say one attacked another with a machete.

Police arrested 25-year-old Romeo Gagliardi, and charged him with felony aggravated assault.

Authorities said he is one of about 40 homeless people living in tents along the Cynwyd Heritage Trail.

The victim is recovering.
