Lower Merion police lieutenant suspended for 3 days for allegedly helping candidate on exam

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Lower Merion Police Lieutenant is serving a 3-day suspension after allegedly providing help to a police candidate during an entrance exam.

Sources throughout the police department in Lower Merion told Action News the allegations have only added fuel to an already fractured relationship between some officers and police leadership. They also believe the punishment was not severe enough.

Sources inside the Lower Merion Police Department said a lieutenant, as part of a panel administering an oral exam to prospective officers, provided questions to one of the candidates before the exam earlier this summer.

Sources said after the candidate "aced" the test, it was clear to two other lower-ranking officers on the panel that the candidate knew the questions.

After an investigation, Police Superintendent Mike McGrath handed down a three-day suspension and it was approved by the Lower Merion Board of Commissioners. Action News is not naming the lieutenant.

Rank and file sources say the punishment was not severe enough, and compromised the department's motto of integrity, professionalism and respect. They also accused the superintendent of trying to downplay the severity of the misconduct.

A source inside the command structure at Lower Merion Police told Action News the lieutenant came forward and admitted to "over-coaching" the candidate before the test but said no questions were given.

The source said leadership believed the punishment was just.

Township Manager Ernie McNeely told the investigative team he can't comment on personnel matters but confirmed the suspension.

Sources said there's been discord for years in Lower Merion between police leadership and low-level officers and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 28, which represents them.

That friction was only exacerbated recently after sources say another officer was forced to retire after allegations of misconduct.

It's common for the FOP and police leadership in departments across the country to have friction and disagreements.

Superintendent McGrath and FOP Lodge 28 said they can't comment on personnel matters.