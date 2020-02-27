Lucy the Elephant in Margate listed as an Airbnb rental for 3 days only

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- You now have the chance to spend the night in Margate's iconic Lucy the Elephant.
The historic structure at the Jersey Shore has a listing on Airbnb.
"Standing a regal six stories high, Lucy the Elephant was built in 1881 and is older than the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. She hosted her first stay in 1902, and over the years she has served as a tavern and even hosted former United States President Woodrow Wilson," officials said.
Lucy will only be available for three one-night stays on March 17, 18 and 19.
It's priced at $138 for the night, "in honor of the number of years Lucy has served as a New Jersey Shore icon."
"During their Airbnb stay, guests will be transported back in time to when Lucy served as a summer vacation home in the early 20th century, fully decorated in Victorian style to resemble how Lucy's interior may have looked at that time," officials said.
Reservations to book a stay inside Lucy's storied walls open March 5 at noon.
Officials say this is not a contest, but did not release how the three guests will be picked.
"The stay is not reserved until you receive a confirmation notification of your reservation at the end of the booking process," the Airbnb listing reads.
As part of the deal, Airbnb will make a donation to the Save Lucy Committee.
