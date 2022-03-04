Thornton native with uniquely deep voice auditions for American Idol

Keep your eyes open for 20-year-old Luke Taylor, a singer and songwriter from Thornton, Delaware County.
Taylor has been on Action News before, and it all has to do with his very unique voice.
In January 2021, he posted a version of a sea shanty song and it instantly made him a TikTok star.
We featured him on our "Big Talkers" segment on Action News at 4.
From there, his fans kept telling Taylor that he should audition for American Idol.
"Then I got a call from American Idol to see if I would be interested in auditioning," Taylor said.
"It's not really an opportunity that you can pass up."
Luke is a sophomore at Liberty University in Virginia.
The Delaware County native's deep voice stops people in their tracks, even American Idol host Ryan Seacrest.
"He said, 'This is not your real voice, is it?'" Taylor laughs.
He credits his father, Rob, for his love of music.
"My real musical inspiration is my dad," Taylor says. "He's the one who really pushes me to work hard on my music and keeps me loving it more and more every day."
As for his voice, Taylor says the taller he gets, the deeper it gets.
"I think it's about as low as it's going to get," he laughs.
Does Luke Taylor get that golden ticket?
Find out when American Idol auditions return Sunday night at 8 p.m. on 6abc.