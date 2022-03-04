american idol

Thornton native with uniquely deep voice auditions for American Idol

Luke Taylor has been on Action News before, and it all has to do with his very unique voice.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Delco native with uniquely deep voice auditions for American Idol

THORNTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- American Idol returns this Sunday with a new round of auditions.

Keep your eyes open for 20-year-old Luke Taylor, a singer and songwriter from Thornton, Delaware County.

Taylor has been on Action News before, and it all has to do with his very unique voice.

In January 2021, he posted a version of a sea shanty song and it instantly made him a TikTok star.

We featured him on our "Big Talkers" segment on Action News at 4.

From there, his fans kept telling Taylor that he should audition for American Idol.

"Then I got a call from American Idol to see if I would be interested in auditioning," Taylor said.

"It's not really an opportunity that you can pass up."

Luke is a sophomore at Liberty University in Virginia.

The Delaware County native's deep voice stops people in their tracks, even American Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

"He said, 'This is not your real voice, is it?'" Taylor laughs.

He credits his father, Rob, for his love of music.

"My real musical inspiration is my dad," Taylor says. "He's the one who really pushes me to work hard on my music and keeps me loving it more and more every day."

As for his voice, Taylor says the taller he gets, the deeper it gets.

"I think it's about as low as it's going to get," he laughs.

Does Luke Taylor get that golden ticket?

Find out when American Idol auditions return Sunday night at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdelaware countyentertainmenttelevisionamerican idol
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Who left Katy Perry speechless?
American Idol: Jersey Shore singer-songwriter's emotional audition
Burlington Co. teen goes for golden ticket on American Idol
'American Idol' Premiere Recap
TOP STORIES
Amtrak engineer found not guilty in train derailment that killed 8
Police ID grandfather killed at ATM; concern grows over bank location
Purple drug in soup cans, pills in cakes found in Philly
Man charged in kidnapping, death of Wilmington resident found zip-tied
Warning about mailing checks in US postal boxes amid massive scheme
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Backlash against Russian-branded Lukoil stations hits Americans
Show More
Who replaced Russian flag with Ukrainian flag on the Parkway?
Indiana teacher arrested after video shows him slapping student
Auto Show features indoor test track, up close look at Eagles' rides
Girlfriend considered person of interest in Grays Ferry shooting
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
More TOP STORIES News