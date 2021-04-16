Family of man Lymond Moses, man shot by police in Delaware, still seeking answers

Family of man shot by police in Delaware still seeking answers

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- As protests erupt around the country over several police shootings, relatives of Lymond Moses say they are still seeking answers.

Moses was shot and killed by New Castle County Police on January 13.

Police body cam video shows the encounter along Rosemont Avenue in Wilmington.

The New Castle County Police Department released the bodycam video from several officers that shows the moments leading to a fatal shooting.



Investigators say Moses took off, made a U-turn and then drove at a high rate of speed towards the officers.

That's when police say they were forced to fire their weapons.

The family contends that Moses was trying to get away and not driving towards the officers.

The Delaware chapter of the NAACP wants a rush on the investigation.

"Provide the full, unedited, video and audio of the body-worn footage; determination of the officers who fired their weapons; and for the officers to criminally be prosecuted here in the First State for Mr. Moses," said Coby Owens of the Delaware NAACP.

Moses' family members said they will keep protesting until they have more answers.
