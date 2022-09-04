Made In America returns to Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway

For some it was all about the music, for others it was the last hurrah of the summer.

The Made In America Music Festival has become a tradition as people enjoy a little fun on the Parkway to mark the unofficial end to the summer season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Made In America Music Festival has become a tradition as people enjoy a little fun on the Ben Franklin Parkway to mark the unofficial end to the summer season.

For some it was all about the music, for others it was the last hurrah of the summer.

"I like the concerts, I like seeing everybody having a good time," said Charlene Darbonne who traveled to Philadelphia from Brooklyn.

For many fans, this wasn't their first time coming to the City of Brotherly Love for Made in America.

"It's great! You meet a lot of new people, great seeing friends," said Zach Hulme.

People crowded the Parkway for hours to make sure they could hear their favorite performers.

While Made in America returns for its 10th year in Philadelphia, safety remains a top priority for the city, with police officers on foot, bike, and horseback.

RELATED: Made in America stage is set: Here's everything you need to know

"I feel safe there's a lot of cops around," said Paris Lotte of Hamilton.

A lot of fans were excited to see Kodak Black perform, however he did not take the stage. Sources close to the festival tell Action News he arrived within the last 10 minutes of his set, and due to the festival having a curfew with the city they couldn't have him perform.