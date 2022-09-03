Made in America stage is set: Here's everything you need to know

Music fans from across the country flocked to Philadelphia for the popular music festival.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway is now Made in America ready.

"We're from LA. It looks like it's going to be crazy. The statues and everything too. I've never been out here, it's all new to me," said Reuben Barraza of Los Angeles.

"I'm excited to see Snoh Aalegra. She's awesome. She's got the voice that just throws down," said Brian Spengemann of New York City.

The stage was ready to go Friday night.

The Parkway is closed to traffic from 20th Street to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator are headlining this year's festival which runs from September 3 to September 4.

Click here to learn more about road closures.