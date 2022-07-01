localish

Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art

PHILADELPHIA -- Julie Nolan is an art therapist at Jefferson Health Magee, a Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia that helps people recovering from traumatic injuries.

Knowing that the patients spend a lot of time on their backs for therapy, Nolan had the idea to start painting ceiling tiles with inspirational messages so patients had something bright and encouraging to look at while doing their exercises.


The "Look Up! Project" allows the patients to work together on the masterpieces together.

It gives them something fun to do while also improving their motor skills and cognition through art therapy.


The hospital is now filled with brightly colored, inspirational ceiling tiles, thanks to the project!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art
Run For Love 5K raises $30,000 for local LGBT center
Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges
Restaurant raises $13K for blind chef missing electronic glasses
TOP STORIES
9 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Newark, NJ
Mom charged with criminal homicide in death of 3-year-old girl
Police: Body found inside abandoned building in Feltonville
Troubleshooters: PGW working to reverse charges that led to big bills
Philadelphia 76ers, P.J. Tucker near 3-year, $33.2M deal, agent says
Family speaks out after 17-year-old drowns in Bensalem, Pa.
Massive fire tears through junkyard in Bucks County
Show More
Woman, 71, injured after bison attack at Yellowstone National Park
Police investigate break-ins at 2 small businesses in Old City
Road rage victim apparently killed for driving too slow: Police
ESPN: USC, UCLA planning move from Pac-12 to Big Ten, sources say
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
More TOP STORIES News