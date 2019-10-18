Mail theft caught on video in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was caught on surveillance video stealing from a mailbox of a South Philadelphia home, police said.It happened around 4:15 p.m. on September 19 on the 1000 block of South Dorrance Street in Point Breeze.Police released the video of the incident on Friday.In the video, the suspect removes several pieces of mail and packages from the victim's mailbox. He then leaves the area in an unknown direction.Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia Police South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.