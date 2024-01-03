  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Main Line Health to require face masks at all locations for at least the next two weeks

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 6:52PM
Main Line Health to require masks at all of its facilities for at least the next two weeks
Main Line Health to require masks at all of its facilities for at least the next two weeks
WPVI

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Main Line Health, with hospitals and other medical facilities across several southeastern Pennsylvania counties, has announced a temporary return to masking because of what it says is a significant increase in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases.

The order takes effect Thursday, Jan. 4 and will last for at least two weeks.

This applies to patients, employees, medical staff and visitors in clinical and common areas at all of its locations.

"If you do not have a mask with you, one will be provided to you when you arrive at a Main Line Health facility," the health system wrote on its website.

The temporary masking requirement will be in place at all Main Line Health hospitals and medical facilities, including:

  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Hospital
  • Mirmont Treatment Center inpatient and outpatient locations
  • Main Line Health Concordville
  • Main Line Health King of Prussia
  • Main Line Health Exton Square
  • Main Line Health Broomall
  • Main Line Health Newtown Square
  • Main Line Health Collegeville

For a list of Main Line Health locations, visit this page at MainLineHealth.org

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW