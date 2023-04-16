Major League Cornhole team, 'Bell-Ringers,' takes root in Philadelphia

Three men from South Jersey are tossing a new sport into the major league ring of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A trucker, a college student, and an auto body shop-owner are the faces behind a new major league sport coming to Philadelphia. Zeb Campagna, Jayson Miletta, and Domenic Nigro, respectively, have joined forces to bring their vision of Major League Cornhole (MLC) to life.

"This sport, before I got involved, was just an outlet for me," said Campagna. "I would come home after, you know, long days at the trucking company and I would just sit out back and shoot, you know, and just clear my head."

The sport has seen a surge in popularity, particularly as the American Cornhole League aired on ESPN during the isolated days of 2020.

Generally, cornhole tournaments across the country have been focused on individual players vying for the top prize. Campagna particularly wanted to create a team-based, regional approach with Major League Cornhole.

He and Nigro are now co-owners of the Philadelphia Bell-Ringers, one of the first six teams to franchise with MLC. Today, they hosted a try-out event at Live! Casino and Hotel to recruit more players to the team.

"I started about two and a half years ago. A couple of buddies at work were like, hey, let's try this thing out," said Stephen Caldwell, a cornhole player and a Mummer who plays with Fralinger String Band. "The itch just got to me. I couldn't have enough of it."

Looking ahead, the MLC is preparing to start their inaugural season. Opening day for the Philadelphia Bell-Ringers will be Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Live! Casino and Hotel.

"We wanted a family-friendly, engaging experience that you can take your kids out to," said Jayson Miletta, a co-owner of MLC and student at Rowan University. "Grandparents can come and everyone can be a part of a community and get behind the Philadelphia area."

MLC players will be paid to play and have travel and hotel accommodations. And the Bell-Ringers will continue to search for talent even after today's event.

To learn more about Major League Cornhole and the Philadelphia Bell-Ringers, visit their websites.

RELATED: Girls get first-time hockey experience in new Flyers program