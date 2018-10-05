Man accused of killing Ardmore model Christina Kraft appears in court

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) --
The man accused of killing a model in Ardmore, Montgomery County went before a judge Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Thirty-year-old Jonathan Harris of Johnstown arrived in a prison jumpsuit wearing shackles on his hands and feet.

Harris is charged with strangling 36-year-old Christina Kraft inside her apartment back in August.

Harris was arrested in Pittsburgh and brought back to the Delaware Valley to face the charges. He remains behind bars.

"Christina was beaten, and the beating was substantial. Her nose was broken, she had black eyes, there was a lot of blood," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said at a late August press conference. "Then she died of strangulation. Something was put around her neck."

According to investigators, Kraft left her apartment on Sibley Avenue in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 22 and used Lyft to go to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia.

Surveillance video showed Kraft meeting with Harris near South Broad and 13th streets, the D.A. said. A short time later, the two enter a vehicle.
According to investigators, records indicate the front door of the apartment opened at 3:08 a.m. and the back door leading to a terrace was closed at 5:19 a.m.

Kraft was killed during a violent struggle within that two-hour timespan, Steele said. Her body was discovered on the evening of August 22 during a wellness check by police.

Kraft was a model who according to a booking page credits herself with a "tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour."

Her profile also lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, and Maxim.

