Man arrested for allegedly causing explosion in West Philadelphia apartment

Police say the man who was injured in an explosion in a West Philadelphia apartment is also the person they arrested for allegedly causing it.According to police, he caused the explosion by mixing gunpowder with dynamite.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 200 block of South 49th Street.The blast blew out the windows of the first-floor apartment around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.The 56-year-old suspect was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with cuts on his face.He is in stable condition.About 20 residents of the building were evacuated for about an hour and a half while the bomb squad investigated.------