Man arrested for allegedly causing explosion in West Philadelphia apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested for allegedly causing explosion in West Philadelphia apartment. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say the man who was injured in an explosion in a West Philadelphia apartment is also the person they arrested for allegedly causing it.

According to police, he caused the explosion by mixing gunpowder with dynamite.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 200 block of South 49th Street.

The blast blew out the windows of the first-floor apartment around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 56-year-old suspect was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with cuts on his face.

He is in stable condition.

About 20 residents of the building were evacuated for about an hour and a half while the bomb squad investigated.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsexplosion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Three bodies found inside a house in Tioga-Nicetown
Jim Gardner speaks with President George H.W. Bush prior to 2006 Liberty Medal
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
3 arrested after body found wrapped in blood-soaked carpet
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Suspect sought for leaving hate messages in Philadelphia
Vehicle hits barrier, flips on Route 70 in Evesham Township
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Show More
Burglar steals from sleeping nuns in Chester County
Philadelphia SPCA investigating 3 cases of animal cruelty in 24 hours
3 car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard caused by alleged street racing
5 hospitalized for smoke inhalation following house fire in Grays Ferry
Woman, 89, found dead after raging fire in Sea Isle City
More News