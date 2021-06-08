Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Philadelphia Dunkin' store manager

RIP 40 year old Christine Lugo, who was killed during an armed robbery at the Dunkin on 5th and Lehigh Saturday morning. Police say she was opening the store when the suspect demanded she handed over money. When he did, he shot her @6abc pic.twitter.com/iqcBsqokOU — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) June 6, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Dunkin' store manager in North Philadelphia.Authorities told Action News Keith Gibson, 39, has been taken into custody and is being held on robbery offenses in Delaware.Action News has learned that investigators believe Gibson has committed numerous robberies at gunpoint and shot multiple employees in separate incidents.The Dunkin' shooting happened Saturday around 5:30 a.m. on the 500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue.Police say the store manager, Christine Lugo, 41, was opening the shop when she was approached by an armed man and forced into the business.Once inside, the suspect demanded she hand over money from the store office. After taking the money, the suspect shot Lugo in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Co-workers, friends, and family gathered for a memorial Saturday afternoon outside the store.The victim's friends said Lugo was a mother of two, grandmother, and tireless worker."She was a special person," said Gilberto Melendez, who used to work with the victim. "It's crazy that somebody can just come and take somebody's life like it's nothing."A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person involved.