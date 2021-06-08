homicide

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Philadelphia Dunkin' store manager

By
Dunkin' store manager shot, killed during robbery: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Dunkin' store manager in North Philadelphia.

Authorities told Action News Keith Gibson, 39, has been taken into custody and is being held on robbery offenses in Delaware.

Action News has learned that investigators believe Gibson has committed numerous robberies at gunpoint and shot multiple employees in separate incidents.

The Dunkin' shooting happened Saturday around 5:30 a.m. on the 500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue.

Police say the store manager, Christine Lugo, 41, was opening the shop when she was approached by an armed man and forced into the business.

Once inside, the suspect demanded she hand over money from the store office. After taking the money, the suspect shot Lugo in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Co-workers, friends, and family gathered for a memorial Saturday afternoon outside the store.

Dunkin' Donuts manager shot, killed during early Saturday morning robbery: Police



The victim's friends said Lugo was a mother of two, grandmother, and tireless worker.

"She was a special person," said Gilberto Melendez, who used to work with the victim. "It's crazy that somebody can just come and take somebody's life like it's nothing."

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person involved.

Dunkin' issued the following statement:

"We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred at the Dunkin' restaurant on Lehigh Street in Philadelphia. All of us at Dunkin' are saddened to learn of the death of a restaurant manager, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends. The franchise owner is cooperating fully with the local authorities in their investigation. As this is an active police investigation, we defer any further comment to the Philadelphia Police Department."

