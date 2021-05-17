Employee shot and killed inside Delaware cellphone store identified; suspect sought

SUSPECT WANTED: Elsmere, DE Police have identified the employee who was shot and killed during the robbery of a cell phone store as 28 year old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio.



Elsmere police are still searching for a suspect wanted in Leslie Ruiz-Basilio's death. The suspect may have been seen wearing this fanny pack or pouches around his waist.

ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A few hugs and words of comfort were about the only thing seemingly able to console a grieving mother this Monday afternoon.Though she doesn't speak English, it's hardly needed to understand her pain."She was my happiness. She was my daughter. They took her away from me. It's not fair," said Celia Basilio.Basilio is the mother of 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio.Ruiz-Basilio was murdered this past Saturday inside the Metro by T Mobile store off Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere, Delaware.A growing memorial of flowers and candles now rests outside the store, some delivered by those who knew her through simple transactions."I'd come in here and I'd pay my bill and I want to give her respect," said customer Dora Word.She'd worked at the store for years and been the victim of a robbery three times before."Since she never did harm to anyone, she wasn't scared," her mother explained.This past weekend, for some unknown reason, things went bad for the wife and mother of two.Police released an image of a suspect they said arrived on a blue bike, shot and killed Ruiz-Basilio, and then took off in her 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Police also say the suspect may have been seen wearing a fanny pack or pouches around his waist."I want them to find him. I want them to find him and they make him pay for what they did to my daughter, because it's not fair," Basilio said.Back at the store, long-time friends also stopped by to grieve and reflect."We had many shared experiences together. We partied together, sang, had fun together," said long time family friend Lulu Mendez.Some people were calling on the governor and those at the highest levels of government to hear their cries about the rise in crime in Latino and Hispanic communities."It's not right. Somebody comes, 'give me your money'.... and runs away and then kills you. It's not fair," said friend Rigo Hernandez.The investigation is ongoing. The family is planning a vigil and a march over the weekend hoping to raise awareness about the rise in crime in their community.Police say the suspect is described as a Black male standing 5'10" tall, weighing roughly 180 to 210 pounds. The suspect was last seen in the victim's black 2008 Cadillac Escalade with Delaware registration PC194769.The suspect is being considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (302) 998-1173 ext. 208.