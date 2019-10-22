Man caught on video placing anti-Semitic fliers on cars

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Evesham Township, Burlington County are searching for a man caught on video leaving anti-Semitic fliers on parked cars.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 in the Marlton Crossings parking lot.

Responding officers searched the area and were unable to locate the man.

Officers removed approximately 75 anti-Semitic fliers from vehicles.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspect.

Police said he matches the description of the suspect from a similar incident on October 11.

Anti-Semitic literature was found on several vehicles parked in the Fleming's Steakhouse parking lot on the 500 block of S. Rte. 73.

Police said patrons had reported seeing an older white male, medium build with a paunch, comb-over hair style, and wearing a teal jumpsuit, leaving the fliers on the vehicles.

An investigator responded to the scene and collected the items of evidence.

"The Evesham Township Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into identifying the individual who is responsible for distributing this anti-Semitic literature. I want to ensure the residents of Evesham and the Jewish community that we will not tolerate this type of bias intimidation in our community," Chief Christopher Chew said at the time.

Anyone who has information on the suspect should contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eveshamburlington countyreligionanti semitism
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
$30K reward offered after toddler killed, baby shot
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks seek to turn an injustice into good
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Hearing today on plastic bag ban in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, steadier rain tonight
Show More
Police seek man who allegedly recorded woman in a retail store bathroom
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto garage
Security guard fired after using racial slur to teach student reinstated
Trader Joe's opens 2nd Center City Philadelphia store
Sports documentary told through lens of Eagles fans
More TOP STORIES News