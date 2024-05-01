Retail theft from Sephora under investigation at Suburban Square in Ardmore

Police have not said how much was stolen, but officials say two people were taken into custody.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police on the Main Line are investigating a retail theft that happened in a popular shopping destination.

It was just after 12 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to the Sephora at Suburban Square in Ardmore.

Their names have not been released.

Officers focused on a black Nissan Altima at the scene, eventually towing it away.

Towards the end of last year, Sephora stores began locking up valuable items, like perfumes, in an effort to thwart shoplifters.

Back in November, cell phone video showed thieves leaving the Lululemon store in Suburban Square with arms full of clothing.

READ MORE: Video captures thieves with arms full of stolen clothes from lululemon on Main Line

At that point, Lower Merion police said some groups like this are part of organized theft rings, while some are looking to make some quick cash.

Security was stepped up at Suburban Square for the holiday shopping season.

Action News spoke with shoppers on Wednesday afternoon.

"It a little concerning that it happens in such a quaint little area like this," said Anj Oluwole of Easton, Pa. "I feel like it damages the aura of it and it's concerning. I don't want to have to walk around and be like, 'Oh is there going to be an incident here? Or there?'"

Some said they've noticed an increase in these types of crimes.

One shopper we spoke with witnessed one at King of Prussia.

"This big group of guys that were fully masked and they took a lot of like nicer stuff and put them in trash bags and sprinted out," said Luz Chapa, a student at Villanova. "I would say that was really scary just because I had never really seen anything like that before."

The theft that happened Wednesday afternoon is still under investigation.

Anyone with info should contact Lower Merion police.