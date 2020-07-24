51-year-old corrections officer charged in fatal shooting at Mt. Laurel, New Jersey office

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 51-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting an employee and injuring a patient on Friday inside an office in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, according to authorities.

Bruce Gomola Jr., of Burlington Township, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Gomola is employed as a corrections officer at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, investigators said.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at an office in the 15000 block of Midatlantic Drive after Gomola apparently became upset concerning an appointment for his father.

When Patient Services Representative Stephanie Horton attempted to discuss the situation with Gomola, he pulled a .40 caliber handgun and fired one shot into her chest, authorities said.

The bullet also struck a patient in the knee.

Horton, 44, of Willingboro, was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, investigators said.

The patient was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.



Mount Laurel police say Gomola surrendered to police as they arrived.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mt. laurelshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tony Luke's founder, son indicted on tax fraud charges
Court rules NJ can shut down gym that defied closure
Philadelphia sanitation official responds to worker complaints
NJ offers all-remote learning option: What you need to know
Phillies fans are ready for delayed Opening Day 2020
Philly Sports Super Fan "Monty G" goes home after battling COVID-19
As fall approaches, questions remain about school bus service
Show More
Death of baby with COVID-19 investigated as co-sleeping accident
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
Cases may be linked to party, teens not cooperating: Officials
Pennsylvania adds Missouri, Wyoming to travel advisory list
It's Finally Opening Day for the Phillies!
More TOP STORIES News