Man charged in murder of Camden City Council president's grandson

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police have filed murder charges in the kidnapping and death of the Camden City Council president's grandson.Brandon Beverly is now charged in the murder of 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III.Jenkins III's body was found late Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Camden - just hours after police made an arrest in his kidnapping.Authorities say the cause of death has been ruled as asphyxia, and the manner of death determined to be homicide.Police said Jenkins III was reported missing on Monday and last seen near the 2700 block of Congress Road, just five minutes from his home.Jenkins III is the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.Sources tell Action News that Jenkins' father received a photo of his son by the alleged kidnappers threatening harm if a ransom was not paid.Then just hours before police discovered the victim's body, they arrested 32-year-old Brandon Beverly on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault related to the disappearance of Jenkins III, but those charges were later upgraded to first degree murder.Chief Scott Thompson said that he believes this was not a random act but rather a calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim.Jenkins III had a food delivery service out of his home and was delivering an order just before he went missing, his family said.Family members believe he was led to a false address. However, police have not confirmed those details."Somebody ordered food that he had cooked. Somebody placed an order and asked for delivery. And when he got there, it was like a false address," said Curtis' aunt, Lynette Jenkins.As authorities canvassed the area searching for leads, family and friends clung to hope at a vigil late Tuesday night."With each passing hour when you don't hear anything, it just doesn't seem real that it's happening to this family," said Curtis' grandfather, Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement on the death of Curtis Jenkins III:"I am appalled by the news of the senseless murder of Curtis Jenkins III, a young man who was continuing his family's tradition of bringing positive change to Camden. Tammy and I send our deepest condolences to the entire Jenkins family - including his grandfather, City Council President Curtis Jenkins, Sr - and everyone who knew and loved him. I encourage anyone with information into this horrible crime to contact the Camden County Police Department. And, I recommit our administration's efforts to helping move the entire City of Camden forward."No further details have been released on Jenkins III's death.