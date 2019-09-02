Man charged with theft of collection box from church in Holmesburg section of Philadelphia

David Andrauskas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for the theft of a collection box from a church in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.David Andrauskas, 37, was arrested on Saturday night and charged with theft and criminal mischief.Surveillance video shows a man, identified by police as Andrauskas, taking the collection box from St. Dominic's Church back on August 25.The video shows the man first try to take the money out of the box.After struggling with the box, the man pulls the entire thing from the wall, puts it under his jacket, and walks out.Father Edward Kearns, the pastor of the church, told Action News last week that the man may have only gotten away with around $6, but the box itself costs around $200.He said if the man had just asked for money, he would have tried to help him out."It's discouraging, you hear someone comes into your place that is holy and sacred to all of us," said Father Kearns.