Florida man climbs building, dives into pond, wrestles with crocodile, and survives

EMBED </>More Videos

A vandalism suspect in Florida somehow managed to survive his own bizarre behavior, and it was all caught on camera.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (WPVI) --
A vandalism suspect in Florida somehow managed to survive his own bizarre behavior, and it was all caught on camera.

Employees at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm were looking into apparent vandalism at the park, when they notice clothing and blood inside a crocodile exhibit.

They called police, who immediately had a suspect.

Apparently, police had already been alerted to a man in the hospital who claimed to be bitten by an alligator. He had been found in nothing but his boxer shorts crossing through a nearby neighborhood.

That prompted park officials to find surveillance video showing a man, unstable on his feet, climbing up a building and then diving in the crocodile pond.

You can see the man struggling with one of the beasts.

He was injured in that ordeal, but fell asleep in the park before wandering away.

He is now facing a lot of charges.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
vandalismcaught on camerau.s. & worldcrocodilebig talkersbuzzworthyFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Man indicted after Del. crash that killed father, 4 daughters
Dump truck accident injures 1 in Logan
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
SWAT responds to barricade situation in North Philadelphia
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Big election day wins for women in Pennsylvania
Show More
Girl who inspired Lena's Library book campaign passes away
Local and National Election Results 2018
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
Watch: Awesome display of more than 300K lights sets Guinness Record
Michigan approves marijuana use for 21 and up
More News