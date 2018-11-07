A vandalism suspect in Florida somehow managed to survive his own bizarre behavior, and it was all caught on camera.Employees at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm were looking into apparent vandalism at the park, when they notice clothing and blood inside a crocodile exhibit.They called police, who immediately had a suspect.Apparently, police had already been alerted to a man in the hospital who claimed to be bitten by an alligator. He had been found in nothing but his boxer shorts crossing through a nearby neighborhood.That prompted park officials to find surveillance video showing a man, unstable on his feet, climbing up a building and then diving in the crocodile pond.You can see the man struggling with one of the beasts.He was injured in that ordeal, but fell asleep in the park before wandering away.He is now facing a lot of charges.-----