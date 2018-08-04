Man critical after being shot 6 times in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot six times overnight.

Police on bike patrol say they heard gunfire near the 4600 block of Hoopes Street in West Philadelphia, just after midnight Saturday.

At the scene, they found a man in his 30s lying in the street.

Investigators say he was shot inside of a home, but managed to make it outside before he was shot again.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian to undergo surgery.

He is listed in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

