Man critical after shot in chest in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the chest in city's Hunting Park section early Monday. .The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 3600 block of Marvine Street.Police said the 34-year-old victim was shot twice in the chest before he collapsed onto the steps of a home.Medics arrived and took him to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.Investigators said the victim is not cooperating with police.No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.