Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia

It happened around 3:35 p.m. at H and Thayer streets.
Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the head. He later died at the hospital.
DEVELOPING: Philadelphia police investigating a triple shooting at Thayer & H St.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) December 15, 2019
Authorities say a 21 year old man was shot in the head and was pronounced at Temple University Hospital.
Another man was shot in the face and third male was transported to St Christopher.@6abc pic.twitter.com/CRDRV8Aua1
Two others were also shot. Police confirm at least one of the victims is listed in extremely critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.