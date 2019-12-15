Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia

DEVELOPING: Philadelphia police investigating a triple shooting at Thayer & H St.



Authorities say a 21 year old man was shot in the head and was pronounced at Temple University Hospital.



Another man was shot in the face and third male was transported to St Christopher.@6abc pic.twitter.com/CRDRV8Aua1 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) December 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly triple shooting has left one person dead and two others seriously injured on Sunday afternoon.It happened around 3:35 p.m. at H and Thayer streets.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the head. He later died at the hospital.Two others were also shot. Police confirm at least one of the victims is listed in extremely critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.