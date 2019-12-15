Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly triple shooting has left one person dead and two others seriously injured on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. at H and Thayer streets.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the head. He later died at the hospital.



Two others were also shot. Police confirm at least one of the victims is listed in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
