EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over the scene of where a person was reportedly pinned between a road roller and a loading dock at Ridley Park Middle School

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Ridley Park are investigating a fatal incident involving a road roller at a school Wednesday morning.It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Free Street at Ridley Park Middle School.Crews were at the school working on a construction project while students are learning from home virtually.There have been no details released about the victim at this time.