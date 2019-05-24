Man dead, woman injured in North Philadelphia shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5315072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on May 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting on Thursday night, just blocks away from Temple's main campus.It happened around 9:20 p.m. at 16th and Diamond streets.Police tell Action News that a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were on the corner of Diamond Street when nearly two dozen shots rang out.Police say the 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and later died. Police believe he was the intended target.The woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot twice in the abdomen. She is listed in critical condition at this time.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.