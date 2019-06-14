PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 60-year-old man has died following a fight with his roommate in South Philadelphia, police said.
Officers were called to an apartment on the 1500 block of Jackson Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Detectives said there was a confrontation between the man and his 26-year-old roommate.
The 60-year-old suffered some kind of injury and died at the apartment.
Police are now questioning the roommate along with other witnesses.
Man dies after fight with roommate in South Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More