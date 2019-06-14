Man dies after fight with roommate in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 60-year-old man has died following a fight with his roommate in South Philadelphia, police said.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 1500 block of Jackson Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives said there was a confrontation between the man and his 26-year-old roommate.

The 60-year-old suffered some kind of injury and died at the apartment.

Police are now questioning the roommate along with other witnesses.
