Man dies in Philadelphia police custody after being administered naloxone, punched in face by officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man died Wednesday while in their custody.According to investigators, officers responded to the Rite Aid parking lot at 4600 N. Broad Street at about 5:20 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a crowd of people near a shirtless 28-year-old man, who was lying on the ground between two parked cars.Officers said they received information that naloxone had been administered to the man by a pharmacist before their arrival. While investigating, the man became increasingly agitated, screaming and hitting the cars and ground with his body.Police said officers struggled to place the man in handcuffs, and during the struggle, a 31-year-old male officer hit the man in the face with a "closed fist."The man was then placed in handcuffs and was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, police said.On the way to the hospital, the man became unresponsive and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful."Any loss of life brings pain, sadness, and questions for all involved," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "We will conduct a thorough, complete and objective investigation. At present, because the encounter involved an application of force, the involved officer has been placed in administrative duty status as the investigation proceeds. Additionally, the Department is reviewing existing policies and procedures as it relates to facts and circumstances surrounding this incident."