Man dies in SEPTA police custody

Man dies in SEPTA Transit Police custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the death of a man in SEPTA Transit Police custody Saturday.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3900 block of Whitaker Avenue in front of the 24th Police District headquarters.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the man was arrested for retail theft at the Walgreens store at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

Officers on a crime beat at the location made the arrest. Officials said the arrest was completed without incident; however, while the man was being transported to the East Detective Division, he was found unresponsive.

Authorities said SEPTA police and officers from the 25th District performed CPR, used an AED and administered Narcan in an attempt to revive the man.

Paramedics transported the man to Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 10 a.m.

SEPTA said body cameras worn by officers recorded the incident.

An autopsy is being performed while the investigation into the incident continues.

SEPTA Transit Police is conducting an internal investigation in addition to the Philadelphia Police Department's investigation to ensure all protocol was followed during the arrest.

