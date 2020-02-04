Man dies while working on car in Bucks County driveway

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bristol Township, Bucks County say a man was killed while working on a car on Monday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 4600 block of Newportville Road.

Family members called police at 7 p.m. after the jack failed and the car fell on the 28-year-old man.

First responders rushed to the scene but were unable to revive the victim.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
