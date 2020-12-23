Man ejected, killed in crash near Platt Bridge, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left a person dead in Southwest Philadelphia.

The crash happened near Island and Penrose avenues at about 11:30 a.m.

Police said a man was driving westbound off of the Platt Bridge when he hit a barrier and was ejected.

The man died on scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.
