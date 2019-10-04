Philadelphia police search for man accused of exposing himself, breaking into apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say broke into a woman's apartment after exposing himself outside.
Home surveillance video shows the man in the 1300 block of East Johnson Street on September 30 at about 9:30 p.m.
The woman who lives in the apartment called police after she says he was engaging in indecent behavior out her window.
Then, she heard a loud bank inside the home.
When police arrived, they found the window and screen open, but no sign of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477.
