Man fatally shot in face multiple times after arguing over a woman in Gray's Ferry, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight between two men over a woman leads to a shooting in the Gray's Ferry section of city Tuesday night, Philadelphia police said.It happened around 10:35 p.m. in the area of 30th and Oakford streets.Police said two men were fighting over a woman when one shot the other in the face multiple times. Officers transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he subsequently died.Investigators said five shell casings were found at the scene.Police said the suspect took the victim's car and drove away from the scene.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.