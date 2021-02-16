Man found shot inside stolen vehicle, could be connected to robbery, Philly police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man who was found shot in the head inside a stolen vehicle is being held as a possible suspect in connection with a carjacking and a separate robbery on Monday night.Authorities say they found a man shot in the head inside a vehicle around 9 p.m. at 7th and Callowhill streets.He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooting victim was found inside the same vehicle that was stolen around 6 p.m. at 10th and Spruce streets. It's still unclear if the shooting victim was involved.Around 8:30 p.m., Small also says there was a robbery near 18th and Callowhill streets in which the victim turned the tables on the suspect. Small says the victim, who had a license to carry, shot the robbery suspect.Now it's unclear if the shooting victim found inside the vehicle is tied to the 18th and Callowhill incident, but police are working to determine if and how all of the incidents may be connected."There's a good possibility that this shooting victim may also be involved in this robbery at 18th and Callowhill. So, this shooting victim, we're going to look to see if he was involved in a carjacking at 10th and Spruce," said Small.No other injuries were reported in connection with these incidents.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.