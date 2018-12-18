Man freed after decades in Delaware prison: "Justice system is broken"

EMBED </>More Videos

Man released decades behind bars: "Justice system is broken." John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on December 18, 2018.

By
A man who was released from a Delaware prison last week after spending 39 years behind bars is now talking about his experience.

Elmer Daniels, now 57 years old, was 18 when he was convicted of rape in 1980.

He was released nearly 40 years later because of invalid evidence.

As Daniels walked out of prison he was greeted by his legal team, who had won a hard-fought battle for his release after discovering false evidence, bad science and a number of judicial irregularities.

EMBED More News Videos

Wrongfully imprisoned Delaware man free nearly 4 decades later. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 13, 2018.



On Tuesday, Daniels and his team gathered again for a news conference in which Daniels talked about what he's feeling now.

"I'm not going to talk about being angry, I'm not going to talk about hate because it doesn't change anything. What I am going to talk about is the victims. There were a lot of victims in this issue. My family became victims, I became a victim, and I pray that there are no more victims. Get it right. The justice system is broken," Daniels said.

Daniels will be part of a foundation that will focus on irregularities within the judicial system.

While no civil actions were announced Tuesday, his legal team indicated there would be efforts to get compensation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsprisonwrongful convictionWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Federal judge delays Michael Flynn sentencing hearing
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Suspect charged in murder of mother near newborn daughter
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Holiday shipping the week before Christmas
Man in alleged GoFundMe scam facing jail on traffic charges
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Show More
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma from school
Woman hit by car charged in accident in Delaware
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
Man with sword surrenders after Strawberry Mansion standoff
6-month-old baby found floating face up in pond; father charged
More News