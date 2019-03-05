Man injured after falling in hole in street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after falling into a hole on a Philadelphia street.
Chopper 6 was above the scene here on the 2600 block of West Silver Street in Strawberry Mansion.
The man fell into a wide hole that encompassed nearly half of the street
The man was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.
There's no word yet on his condition
