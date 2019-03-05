Man injured after falling in hole in street

Man injured after falling in hole: as seen on Action News at noon, March 5, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after falling into a hole on a Philadelphia street.

Chopper 6 was above the scene here on the 2600 block of West Silver Street in Strawberry Mansion.

The man fell into a wide hole that encompassed nearly half of the street

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

There's no word yet on his condition

