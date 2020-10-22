PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has been injured in a home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday Morning, police said.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 6700 block of Akron Street.
Police said a group of men burst into the house with guns and attacked a 31-year-old man in the house.
According to investigators, a 36-year-old woman and a 9-year-old child were also home at the time.
Police said one suspect hit the male with an unknown object, then the suspects ran from the scene with some studio equipment and a cell phone.
There have been no arrests made.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
One person injured in home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More