ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities said a man died Monday after he was pulled from a burning home in Montgomery County.The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Berkeley Avenue in Abington Township.Crews arrived to find flames on the first floor of the one-story home.The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, authorities said.There is no word on the cause of the fire.