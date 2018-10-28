Man killed in crash on Route 42 in Deptford

A man was killed after being ejected from a vehicle that overturned off of Route 42 in Deptford, New Jersey Saturday night.The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the exit for Interstate 295.Authorities say the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times.While the vehicle rolled, the victim was ejected from the vehicle onto the median.The victim, said to be a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.State police scoured the scene after finding a baby stroller in the backseat but were unable to find any other victims.-----