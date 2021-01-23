deadly shooting

Man killed protecting his sister from her boyfriend in West Philadelphia: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 29-year-old man was shot and killed while trying to protect his sister from her armed boyfriend.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Allison Street in West Philadelphia.

Investigators said the suspect began assaulting his girlfriend, who called her brother.

When the 29-year-old man arrived and confronted the boyfriend, police said the suspect fired nine shots. The victim was struck three times in the stomach, arm, and back.

Police took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect drove off in a white Nissan.

Though he remains on the loose, police said they know who he is and that he lives in Norristown, Montgomery County.

They have asked neighboring towns to be on the lookout.
