Man lucky to be alive after horrific pedestrian crash in Philadelphia

Police say from the looks if surveillance footage, the victim is lucky to be alive as reported during Action News at 11 on May 9, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is lucky to be alive after he was struck by a driver on Wednesday.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of 56th and Walnut. Police say a 20-year-old man was crossing the intersection when he gets hit by a 2009 Volkswagen that was traveling at a pretty fast pace.

"A vehicle traveling westbound on Walnut Street approaching 56th Street drives between two vehicles that were stopped for what we believe was a red light," said Captain Mark Overwise, commanding officer of the Police Accident Investigation Division. "The vehicle passes through it and gets struck by a northbound vehicle travelling on 56th Street."

The pedestrian was thrown like a ragged doll against the wall of an apartment building on the corner.

The impact woke Joshua Thompson who was in the building taking a nap after getting home from work.

"When I came home, I heard a big noise and I was lying down. The whole building shook," said Thompson.

Convenience store clerk Arianna Luciano was watching the surveillance cameras and was shocked when she saw the man getting struck.

"I was nervous and crying," she said.

Fortunately, the 20-year-old survived and after a few minutes managed to grab the cell phone out of his pocket to call someone. He suffered two broken legs and internal injuries.

Police say he remains hospitalized and he will have to undergo a number of surgeries. Police say a third car that was in the process of parking was also struck by the collision.

Authorities have yet to determine if in fact the driver of the Volkswagen ran a red light.

"And we'll also have to try and determine the speed of the vehicle, and based on those things,along with some other investigation, we'll determine whether or not criminal charges apply," said Captain Overwise.

Fortunately, there was a police surveillance camera locked on the intersection and that will help them determine exactly what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
