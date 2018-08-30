U.S. & WORLD

Man sentenced after hacking into more than 200 celebrity iCloud accounts

Man sentenced after hacking into more than 200 celebrity iCloud accounts. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 30, 2018.

A Connecticut man who admitted to hacking into more than 200 iCloud accounts of celebrities has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

George Garofano pleaded guilty in April to taking part in the scam that exposed intimate photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Kirsten Dunst and others.

He admitted to posing as a member of Apple's online security team, and sending emails to the victims asking for their usernames and passwords.

He was one of four people charged in the 2014 scheme.

