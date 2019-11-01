Man shoots at another after street fight in Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter involved in a violent confrontation in Germantown.

Surveillance video captured the moment the altercation broke out on Wednesday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. on the 700 block of East Locust Avenue.

Police said two men fell to the ground during the fight, which spilled over into the street.

After a minute or so, the man in the red tracksuit pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the other man involved.

Investigators do not believe anyone was hit by the gunfire.

If you have seen the suspect, you are asked to contact the police.
