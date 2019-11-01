Man shoots at another after street fight in Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter involved in a violent confrontation in Germantown.Surveillance video captured the moment the altercation broke out on Wednesday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. on the 700 block of East Locust Avenue.Police said two men fell to the ground during the fight, which spilled over into the street.After a minute or so, the man in the red tracksuit pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the other man involved.Investigators do not believe anyone was hit by the gunfire.If you have seen the suspect, you are asked to contact the police.